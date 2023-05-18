4 Countries Join NATO Cyber Defense Center

It has been announced that four countries, namely Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and Poland, have joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Estonia. The CCDCOE is a multinational hub for research, training, and exercises in the field of cybersecurity. The addition of these countries expands the collaboration within NATO and strengthens its collective defense against cyber threats by leveraging expertise, sharing best practices, and fostering cooperation in the cyber domain. The move highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity and the recognition of the need for international collaboration to address the evolving challenges in the digital realm.

