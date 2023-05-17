The United States government has announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Russian man accused of carrying out ransomware attacks. The individual in question, Evgeniy Bogachev, is believed to be the mastermind behind the notorious Zeus banking Trojan and Cryptolocker ransomware. Bogachev’s activities have caused substantial financial losses globally, affecting thousands of individuals, businesses, and even government entities. The reward serves as a strong incentive to encourage anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward and assist in bringing him to justice, highlighting the seriousness with which ransomware attacks are being treated and the determination to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/us-offering-10m-reward-for-russian-man-charged-with-ransomware-attacks/