Scammers exploit AI trend with fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play, Apple App Store

Fake ChatGPT apps have been discovered on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, posing a significant threat to user privacy and security. These apps mimic the popular ChatGPT language model but aim to deceive users into sharing sensitive information or downloading harmful content. Users are advised to be cautious and only download apps from trusted sources to avoid falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Malicious ChatGPT impersonator apps found on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store raise concerns over privacy breaches and data theft. These deceptive apps appear authentic but are designed to trick users into compromising their personal information or downloading harmful content. To stay safe, users should exercise caution and stick to downloading apps from reputable sources to minimize the risk of falling prey to these fraudulent applications.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2023/05/17/fake-chatgpt-apps-google-play-apple-app-store/