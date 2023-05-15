SquareX’s vision: A future where internet security is a non-issue

Vivek Ramachandran, a seasoned professional in the field, has introduced SquareX, a new cybersecurity company. SquareX has been established to meet the escalating demand for robust cybersecurity solutions in our increasingly interconnected world. With the rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, SquareX aims to address the unique security challenges posed by these connected devices and networks.

Vivek Ramachandran, who assumes the role of CEO at SquareX, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the cybersecurity realm. His leadership will drive the development of cutting-edge technologies that can effectively protect IoT devices from emerging cyber threats. The company’s approach involves leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and address potential vulnerabilities, ensuring the overall security and integrity of IoT networks.

The launch of SquareX signifies a significant advancement in bolstering cybersecurity measures in response to the evolving threat landscape. By focusing specifically on IoT security, SquareX aims to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions that meet the pressing need for safeguarding interconnected devices in homes, industries, and various other sectors.

