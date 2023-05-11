Capita Says Ransomware Attack Will Cost It Up to $25 Million 

Capita is a business process outsourcing company based in the UK. The company announced Wednesday that a cybersecurity incident will cost them between $19 million and $25 million, but did not specify whether the loss is due to business disruptions or extortion.

Capita confirmed the ransomware group Black Basta stole internal files on April 20. Capita frequently works with the UK government and other major companies, and the files contained personal and financial information the hackers hoped to sell. In its most recent update, Capita assured the hackers accessed less than 0.1% of the server estate. The company estimates recovering stolen data and repairing other issues stemming from the cybersecurity incident will cost over $20 million. In a recent meeting with investors, the company insinuated they reached a settlement with the ransomware group. Capita’s name was also removed from Black Basta’s leak website.

