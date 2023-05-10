White House addresses AI’s risks and rewards as security experts voice concerns about malicious use

The White House is taking a proactive approach to harnessing the potential of AI for innovation and economic growth while addressing concerns around privacy and fairness. Their strategy includes investing in research and development, education and workforce development, and collaborating with industry and international partners to ensure responsible AI development.

Key initiatives include the National AI Research Resource Task Force, which promotes transparency and accountability in AI development by making data, computing resources, and tools more accessible to researchers. The White House is also developing AI standards and guidelines to ensure AI systems are transparent, explainable, and accountable. Additionally, investments in AI education and training programs aim to prepare the workforce for the future of work.

The White House’s emphasis on responsible AI development is a critical component of its approach. By partnering with industry and international partners to develop ethical guidelines and best practices and investing in research on AI safety and security, the White House aims to ensure that AI benefits society while addressing concerns around privacy, security, and fairness. Overall, the White House’s approach is grounded in collaboration, innovation, and responsible development, positioning the US as a leader in the global AI market while promoting a more equitable and sustainable future.

Read more at:https://www.techrepublic.com/article/white-house-harness-ai/