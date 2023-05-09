Western Digital Confirms Customer Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack

Western Digital investigated an April 2 ransomware attack and confirmed its customer database was compromised. Customer names, addresses, phone numbers, passwords, and financial information were among the stolen data.

The ransomware group BlackCat, also known as ALPHV and Noberus, has published eight-figure ransom demands to return the stolen data, but Western Digital refutes BlackCat’s claims. According to the company, Western Digital retains control over its digital certificate infrastructure in consumer products. This announcement follows BackCat posts showing stolen images of Western Digital conference meetings. Despite refuting BlackCat’s allegations, the company has verified the existence of a data leak and will continue to publish investigative findings.

