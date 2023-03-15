The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a new ransomware warning system to help protect critical infrastructure organizations in the United States. This initiative, named “Shields Up,” aims to provide these organizations with vital information and tools necessary to defend against the growing threat of ransomware attacks. Through the use of automated threat intelligence sharing, real-time data analysis, and collaboration with public and private sector partners, CISA seeks to improve the overall security posture of critical infrastructure sectors, which include energy, healthcare, financial services, transportation, and more.

The Shields Up platform will enable organizations to access a comprehensive suite of resources, including actionable intelligence, cybersecurity best practices, and incident response guidance. This proactive approach is designed to empower organizations to detect, prevent, and recover from ransomware attacks more effectively. CISA’s director, Jen Easterly, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating that “by working together, we can strengthen our collective defense against ransomware and build a more secure and resilient nation.”

For more see: CISA Creates Ransomware Warning System for Critical Infrastructure