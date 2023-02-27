Netherlands authorities have reportedly arrested three individuals of Dutch nationality due to their roles in a major cyber extortion campaign. The campaign affected tens of millions of victims, the Dutch police reported. The main target, a 21-year-old from Zandvoort, is suspected of launching attacks on thousands of organizations both in the Netherlands and abroad. The individuals involved in the cybercrime group would gain access into targeted companies by using a variety of different tactics. The young adults would then steal sensitive customer information, extort their victims by threatening to destroy systems, or leak the information publicly. The Dutch police stated that, in many cases, the individuals sold the stolen data regardless of whether random demands were met. Entities targeted by the individuals include hospitality firms, online stores, software companies, training institutes, and social media providers. Read More: Police Arrest Trio in Multimillion-Dollar Extortion Case
