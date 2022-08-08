Deepfake attacks and cyber extortion are creating mounting risks

VMware reportedly identified a new type of malware in February named HermeticWiper deployed in one of the largest attacks in history. The attack was focused on the destruction of critical information and resources and was deployed against Ukraine, says the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Since then, sixty-five percent of defenders have reported that cyberattacks have increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. VMware’s eight Global Incident Response Threat Report was released at Black Hat USA 2022 earlier this week and details the threats facing security teams, including pandemic disruptions, burnout, deepfakes, cyberattacks, and more.

Principal Cybersecurity Strategist at VMware Rick McElroy stated that two out of three 2022 respondents saw malicious deepfakes leveraged by hackers as part of an attack. This marks a 13% increase from the previous year. Email was the top delivery method, corresponding with the rise in business email compromise. McElroy stated that cybercriminals have evolved beyond synthetic video and audio, and are not using deepfake technology to evade security tools and eventually compromise organizations.

