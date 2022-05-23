Ransomware Hackers Steal Personal Data of 500,000 Students and Staff in Chicago

According to Chicago Public Schools, more than half a million students and staff had their personal information leaked in a ransomware attack that occurred last December. However, the breach was not reported until April. The district stated that a vendor Battelle for Kids notified the school system of the breach in late April after a server used to store student and staff information was breached. As a result, 495,448 student and 56,138 employee records were accessed, with data spanning back to the 2015-16 school year.

Information exposed in the breach for students includes names, schools, dates of birth, gender, CPS identification numbers, class schedule information, and scores on certain assessments. Employee information leaked in the security incident includes names, employee ID numbers, school and course information, emails, and usernames. No health data, current course or schedule information, home addresses, financial information SSNs, or standardized test scores were leaked. There is no evidence thus far that the information exposed as been misused. CPS has offered the impacted families a year of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

