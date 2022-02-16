VMware Issues Security Patches for High-Severity Flaws Affecting Multiple Products
VMware has issued an urgent patch for critical vulnerabilities in their ESXi, Workstation, Fusion, Cloud Foundation, and NSX Data Center for vSphere products. The vulnerabilities are not observed to be exploited in the wild, but could be exploited to execute arbitrary code and cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition.
Full Story: VMware Issues Security Patches for High-Severity Flaws Affecting Multiple Products
Tags:vmware