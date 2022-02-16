CyberNews Briefs

VMware Issues Security Patches for High-Severity Flaws Affecting Multiple Products

16 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

VMware has issued an urgent patch for critical vulnerabilities in their ESXi, Workstation, Fusion, Cloud Foundation, and NSX Data Center for vSphere products.  The vulnerabilities are not observed to be exploited in the wild,  but could be exploited to execute arbitrary code and cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition.

