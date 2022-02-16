CyberNews Briefs

CISA Urges Organizations to Patch Recent Chrome, Magento Zero-Days

16 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

The United States Critical Infrastructure Security Agency added nine new entries to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, including two recently discovered zero-day exploits impacting Google Chrome browser, and Adobe Commerce and Magento.  The remainder of the catalog vulnerabilities were older, but with inclusion on the CISA list, federal agencies must patch them within two weeks.

