President Biden Supports Cease-Fire in Call With Netanyahu

President Biden declared his support for a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel claims to be targeting Hamas locations and a tunnel network used by the terrorist organization via airstrikes, however, the moves have caused rising civilian casualties as well as power outages and resource shortages. On Sunday, 42 Palestinians died as a result of Israeli airstrikes, marking the deadliest day of the current escalation. Mr. Biden stated that there should be engagement with Egypt and other partners towards negotiating a cease-fire deal between the countries.

Biden also allegedly reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks, however, he stated that Israel must make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. Israel stated that its military assaults resulted in the destruction of 60 miles of underground passageways used to transport weapons and human resources across Gaza by Hamas. Israel has also stated that it has killed nine senior Hamas officials and thwarted a suspected underwater attack. Israel also destroyed a large building located in the Rimal neighborhood, claiming it was the main operations center for Hamas’s internal security services.

