Uber, Lyft to share data on drivers banned for sexual, physical assault

12 Mar 2021 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, Uber and Lyft announced a new Industry Sharing Safety Program in which the transportation services will share data on drivers banned for sexual and physical assault. This not only will protect riders but will prevent offending drivers from swapping platforms after an incident. The program will be managed by workforce solutions provider HireRight, who will collect and manage driver data and ensure that proper cybersecurity measures are maintained.

The Industry Sharing Safety Program is largely the result of a broader issue in which rider safety is questioned. Typically, drivers banned from Uber or Lyft for safety incidents could just move to the other and resume working with customers. The new program will likely stop these occurrences from flying under the radar by fostering communication between the competitors.

