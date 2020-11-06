U.S. Seizes More Domains Used by Iran for Disinformation

Earlier this week, the US announced that it had seized an additional 27 domains allegedly belonging to Iran and used to spread intentional disinformation campaigns. The US revealed that the group that owned the domains, the Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd Corps (IRGC), were violating US sanctions against the IRGC and the government of Iran. Although 23 of the domains targeted audiences abroad, four were posing as legitimate news outlets and aiming to spread false information to stir US public unrest.

This is a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), due to the fact that the domains aimed to influence US policy and public opinion. This seizure comes just over a month after the US government grabbed 92 domains also used by the IRGC and other Iranian threat groups. Although the seized domains were registered with US domain registrars, there was no license obtained from OFAC for them.

