Facebook Expands Policy to Take Down QAnon and US Militias

Facebook has expanded its policy on removing fake news and information, restricting roughly 10,000 groups from its platforms. QAnon, a major US-based conspiracy theory outfit, was part of Facebook’s new major crackdown on fake news. The new policy updates aim to eliminate the spread of harmful conspiracy theories and disinformation from the platform.

Facebook stated that they will allow users to post content supporting QAnon and other similar movements or groups, however, if any policies relating to content are violated, Facebook plans to restrict their ability to organize on the social media site.

