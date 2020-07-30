Kaspersky Uncovers New APT “Mercenary” Group

Kaspersky’s security researchers have released information on a new cyber-mercenary group that the firm recently discovered and named “Deceptikons.” Kaspersky states that the advanced persistent threat group has been providing hacking services for hire for almost a decade. According to researchers, the APT group is lacking technically and is not known to have deployed any zero-day threats during its time in operation.

The group, which is not as sophisticated as its counterparts, uses clever malware and infrastructure to achieve its hacking goals rather than technically advanced operations. Researchers also stated that the group is highly persistent and bears similarities to another APT called WildNeutron. Deceptikons largely targets commercial and non-governmental targets, unlike most APTs.

