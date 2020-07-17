FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

The FBI has released a warning to air travelers to be aware of spoofed US airport sites when booking flight tickets online. According to Cyber-supervisory special agent Conal Whetten, there are numerous websites that have copied the legitimate airline to advertise fake tickets. The spoofed domains have also grown increasingly sophisticated, posing a real threat for travelers, airports, and the aviation industry.

The malicious domains typically feature an organization’s logo, font, color scheme, and writing style, tricking consumers into thinking they have reached the authentic site. The cybercriminal operators are then able to steal personal and business data. Whetton stated that US airports are an attractive target due to the fact that they contain a wealth of business and personal information. Compromised personal or business data can then lead to identity theft and financial loss.

