According to Google, Iranian and Chinese threat actors have already attempted to breach the Trump and Biden presidential campaigns. In a statement released on Thursday, Google illustrated how state-backed hackers are already interfering in the US 2020 presidential election, although there is no evidence these attacks have been successful to date. Phishing emails have been sent to the personal Gmail accounts of Biden campaign staff, while another group sent phishing emails to the Trump campaign staff.

The group targeting Biden is referred to as APT 31 while the group targeting Trump is likely APT 35. Google has warned both campaigns that they are at high risk of government-backed hackers attempting to steal their passwords. Both Biden and Trump told Forbes that they are taking precautions to mitigate the cybersecurity risks and minimize the likelihood of a successful attack.

Read More: Iranian And Chinese Hackers Targeted Trump And Biden Campaigns, Google Says