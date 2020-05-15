CyberNews Briefs

Inventory of hacked servers for sale on cybercrime forum exceeds 43,000

15 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Recent cyber intelligence reporting has revealed that the MagBo portal, which sells cyberattackers access to previously compromised servers, is now listing an inventory of 43,000 hacked servers.  The portal provides access to hacked servers, with some belonging to local and state government, hospitals, and financial organizations and has firmly established its reliability over the past several years through detailed listings and steady growth.

Full Story – A cybercrime store is selling access to more than 43,000 hacked servers

