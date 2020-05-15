CyberNews Briefs

Developments in cyber espionage tool looks to exfil from air-gapped networks

15 May 2020 OODA Analyst

The cyber espionage framework looks to collect and exfiltrate information, even from air-gapped networks according to research by cybersecurity firm ESET.  The framework, which has been in development since 2019, has been dubbed Ramsay and exploits several vulnerabilities and includes capabilities that appear to still be in development and could be linked to the threat actor Dark Hotel, which is believed to have a Korean language nexus.

Full Story – ‘Ramsay’ Espionage Framework Can Exfiltrate Data From Air-Gapped Networks

