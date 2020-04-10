CyberNews Briefs

CISA Offers Ways to Lessen Lag for Teleworkers Without Sacrificing Security

10 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

COVID-19 has forced thousands of businesses and several governments across the world to switch to mass teleworking. However, federal employees working from home are causing significant logistical problems for networks and presents risks in terms of enforcement of security standards that are mandated by law. On Wednesday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Justice published an interim guidance document that aims to help US agencies deal with teleworking risks.

Right now, federal employees working from home are the prime targets for hackers. Even with the CISA’s publication, there is virtually no hard policy that exists to detail exactly how these agencies should manage network security for steelworkers. The CISA is currently working on remote user guidance as a part of the Trusted Internet Connection 3, or TIC3 program. The interim provides temporary teleworking guidance while agencies wait for the finalized use case.

