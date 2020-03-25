Malware Found Hidden in Android Utility Apps, Children’s Games

Researchers have discovered a new malware family operating in 56 different apps previously available on Google’s Play Store. The applications have already been collectively downloaded almost a million times. The new malware, called Tekya, tries to commit mobile ad fraud by imitating user actions to click on malicious advertisements.

Check Point researchers have alleged that 24 of the 56 infected apps are meant for children, such as puzzles or racing games. The remaining 32 are utility apps such as cooking apps and translators. The malware obfuscates native code to sneak around Google Play Protect detection. Although all of the applications have since been removed from the Play Store, it is difficult to predict whether more will be able to evade detection.

