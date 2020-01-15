CyberNews Briefs

Google removes WhatsGap from app store

15 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Tech and search engine giant Google recently removed a popular Hong Kong pro-democracy mapping app from its app store. WhatsGap is an app that identifies retailers in support of Hong Kong’s democracy. Google stated that the removal of the app from the store was sparked by a recent influx of sensitive content being published on the app.

Google stated that its policy prohibits apps that lack reasonable sensitivity towards ongoing conflicts or tragedies, claiming that WhatsGap was in violation of this policy. Due to its nature, WhatsGap had the ability to capitalize on the Hong Kong protests that have left many injured due to police retaliation.

