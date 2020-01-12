India ordered to review suspension of internet services in Kashmir

The Indian government is under scrutiny by its Supreme Court and has been ordered to undergo a review of its suspension of internet services in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The court concluded that the indefinite shutdown of services including the internet, mobile phone, and landline within the union territory is illegal. Since August of last year, these services have been shut down after the government decided to remove the territory’s partial autonomy.

Plaintiffs argued that restrictions impact the residents’ rights of free speech and hindered their right to trade. Others argued that the rights of individuals must be protected while the government continues to balance the duty of the state. This ensures security throughout the union territories. The government has an obligation to ensure that residents may continue with their daily life, such as assuring that services such as public transportation are able to operate.

