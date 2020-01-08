UK Man Jailed for Using RAT to Spy on Women

A UK man named Scott Cowley was sentenced to jail in Liverpool Crown Court earlier this week after pleading guilty to violating the UK Computer Misuse Act and Sexual Offences Act. Cowley used a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) to spy on various women via their webcams. RAT, notorious for its capabilities, was manipulated by Cowley to obtain explicit footage of three women, keeping them on his laptop in folders named after each of the victims.

Officers tracked Cowley easily, tracing the PayPal account used to purchase the malware back to the perpetrator. UK officials stated that Cowley’s conviction demonstrates that although Cyber Crime evolves rapidly and is often high-tech, offenders can be tracked through their online activity. Cowley was initially arrested along with 9 other prolific RAT users in a global crackdown on the malware over a month ago.

