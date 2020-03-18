Managing through the COVID-19 Crisis – An Interactive Discussion
Join OODA CEO Matt Devost and CTO Bob Gourley on 19 March 2020 at 2pm Eastern for an interactive discussion on managing through the COVID-19 Crisis.
This online zoom based discussion is for OODA members as well as any who registered for our OODAcon Future Proof. If you did not receive your invite, Contact us here.
In this discussion, OODA will highlight strategic implications of the COVID-19 crisis leading to actionable insights you can use to inform your decision-making. We will review the latest trend in the economy, business, technical, cybersecurity and national security domains.
OODA’s recent research on this topic includes:
- OODA Special Report: How the Coronavirus will impact your mid to long range strategic planning A strategic framework to support strategy development.
- COVID-19 Impact on Geopolitics and National Security What questions you should be asking now.
- Coronavirus: Act today or people will die: This medium post uses data, graphs and context to make it clear, we have to act or many will die.
- You Need to Tighten Your OODA Loop on the Coronavirus/COVID-19 In this particular pandemic, you need to tighten your OODA Loop and make impactful decisions quicker. In fact, you need to make them right now.
- Russia Exploits Global Pandemic for Economic Attacks The national security implications of this pandemic are not being explored enough. This is a clear example of why they need to be and why corporations need to better understand the moves nations are making.
- The Best Analysis Regarding the Business Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 The Corona Virus is already causing significant business impact across every sector of the economy, with disproportionate impact against sectors like transportation and hospitality. At OODA, we’ve been tracking all new developments and consulting with our expert network to derive essential elements of information that can inform your decision making process.
Tags:Covid19