Managing through the COVID-19 Crisis – An Interactive Discussion

18 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Join OODA CEO Matt Devost and CTO Bob Gourley on 19 March 2020 at 2pm Eastern for an interactive discussion on managing through the COVID-19 Crisis.

This online zoom based discussion is for OODA members as well as any who registered for our OODAcon Future Proof. If you did not receive your invite, Contact us here.

In this discussion, OODA will highlight strategic implications of the COVID-19 crisis leading to actionable insights you can use to inform your decision-making. We will review the latest trend  in the economy, business, technical, cybersecurity and national security domains.

OODA’s recent research on this topic includes:

