How Polkadot is transforming blockchain technology

Polkadot is preparing for its biggest upgrade yet: Polkadot 2.0. The upgrade is expected to roll out in phases throughout 2024 and introduce key features such as Asynchronous Backing, Agile Coretime and Elastic Scaling. Cointelegraph Research’s latest report provides an overview of Polkadot 2.0’s evolution and discusses other key developments for Polkadot, such as its ecosystem growth and adoption by developers. With the launch of Asynchronous Backing in May, block processing has become more efficient, wait times have been reduced, and overall network performance has been boosted. Agile Coretime, launched in September, opens up new opportunities for developers. It lowers entry barriers and enables on-demand blockspace purchases to cut costs for projects with variable resource demands. Lastly, Elastic Scaling, expected in late 2024 or early 2025, will further expand the network’s capacity. This feature lets Polkadot accommodate more blockchains and handle higher transaction volumes without sacrificing security or performance. The report provides more detailed technical descriptions of these updates. Polkadot has seen a surge in governance activity and a growing number of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) throughout 2023 and 2024. The number of referenda submitted has increased by 150%, and voter turnout has grown by 40% since 2023. In July alone, over 1,134 unique voters participated in governance activities, illustrating the network’s commitment to community engagement.

