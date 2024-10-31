U.S. Military Says It Killed Up to 35 Islamic State Militants in Syria 

On Monday, U.S. airstrikes targeted several Syrian Islamic State camps containing senior leaders of the group. The strikes killed up to 35 Islamic State militants. There were no known civilian casualties. The U.S. has warships and air defense systems in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Syria is allied with Iran and Hezbollah, and has become entangled in the conflict. Attacks in Syria and Iraq by the Islamic State have sharply increased and are on track to double the number from last year. This indicates a resurgence of the terrorist group. Despite this, the U.S. military coalition plans to leave Iraq over the next two years. However, troops may still remain in Syria.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/30/world/middleeast/islamic-state-airstrikes-syria.html