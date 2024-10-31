Satellite Images Suggest Israel Struck a Major Iranian Missile Plant 

New satellite imagery suggests that Israel has struck a major missile plant in Iran. The photographs show multiple sensitive Iranian military sites, one of which is a major missile production facility. The air-defense systems which were struck were protecting critical oil and petrochemical refineries. Israel also fired missile strikes on military bases in Tehran. The satellite imagery shows the Shahroud Space Center in Semnan Province, which is commonly used for ballistic missiles. The Israeli attack aimed to hinder Iran’s ability to make solid missile propellant. Initial reports suggest that out of Iran’s four missile production factors, three were hit over the weekend.



