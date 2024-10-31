North Korean Group Collaborates with Play Ransomware in Significant Cyber Attack 

A recent incident deploying the Play ransomware family has been linked to a North Korean threat group. The group is tracked as Jumpy Pisces and is also commonly known as APT45 and Andariel. This incident marks the first known collaboration between Jumpy Pisces and the Play ransomware network. Jumpy Pisces is a state-sponsored group and is associated with North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB). It has previously been associated with the SHATTEREDGLASS and Maui ransomware strains.



