North Korea confirms launch of ICBM in longest-ever ballistic missile test  

North Korea has confirmed the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The launch was a North Korean missile’s longest flight time yet. This heightens ongoing fears of North Korea’s advanced weapons development. Kim Jong Un was present at the launch site, issuing a warning to his enemies. Kim said that the missile launch aimed to inform rivals who are threatening North Korea’s security of the country’s “counteraction will.” The launch came just a day after South Korea’s military intelligence agency revealed new information about North Korea. The agency said that North Korea has likely finished preparing for its seventh nuclear test. The country is almost ready to test-fire a long-range missile capable of reaching the U.S., raising tensions in the region.



