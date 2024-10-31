LiteSpeed Cache Plugin Vulnerability Poses Significant Risk to WordPress Websites 

The LiteSpeed Cache plugin for WordPress contains a high-severity vulnerability that could allow privilege escalation. If an unauthenticated threat actor took advantage of the flaw, they could elevate their privileges and act maliciously. LiteSpeed Cache is a WordPress acceleration plugin that contains optimization features and advanced caching functionality. Over six million WordPress sites have installed the plugin. The vulnerability, CVE-2024-50550, was patched in an update of the plugin, but is still present on sites that have not updated.



