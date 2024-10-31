Georgia prosecutors investigating allegations of election fraud 

Georgia state prosecutors have started an investigation into allegations of election fraud. The electoral commission requested the investigation as President Salome Zurabishvili is claiming that Russia interfered in the election. The parliamentary elections were won by the governing Georgian Dream party. The European Union has criticized irregularities in the election, and called for an investigation as well. U.S. President Joe Biden stated that he was “deeply alarmed” by the democratic “backsliding” in the country. Russia has rejected claims that it engaged in election interference. The electoral commission will conduct recounts at a few randomly selected polling stations across the country.



