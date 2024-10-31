Chainlink Unveils ‘Chainlink Runtime Environment,’ Aiming for Better Blockchain Workflows

Chainlink on Wednesday unveiled Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), designed for developers to create custom applications across multiple blockchains. The new offering was unveiled during Chainlink’s Smartcon, a side event to Hong Kong Fintech Week. On stage, Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said he hoped history would view CRE as important for bringing traditional finance (TradFi) to Web3 as Cobol — a legacy programming language developed in the late 1950s — was for initially automating finance and the Java Runtime Environment was for bringing finance to the internet in the 1990s. “The Chainlink Runtime Environment is the computing environment in which you can run code to interconnect all blockchains, interconnect all the Oracle networks, interconnect all the existing APIs and messages and payment systems into a single application,” Nazarov during an interview with CoinDesk. Nazarov emphasized that CRE marks a shift from predefined services to a flexible, microservices-like framework, similar to how the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) enables modularity and compatibility in Java — which helped executives be convinced that widely compatible code could be developed quickly and investing on bringing their banking products to the web would have a high return on investment. “CRE cuts development time from months or weeks to days or hours, allowing developers to compose everything in a single codebase,” he said. “Just as JRE simplified building Java applications, CRE makes creating decentralized applications faster and easier by providing one unified environment across all blockchains.”

Full report : Chainlink hopes its new blockchain programming environment, “CRE” will drive efficiency and automation.