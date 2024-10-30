Ubisoft launches first-ever blockchain game, with NFTs costing up to $65,000

Ubisoft has released its first-ever blockchain game, the tactical NFT battler Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles. The company announced the game last June after years of dabbling in blockchain, but has only now quietly launched it. The game is on PC and free to start, though players can purchase figurines with which to battle using either in-game gold or cryptocurrency. These figurines are NFTs and can be bought on the game’s marketplace from anywhere between $7 to $64,000 (almost £50k). It appears to be possible to play the game without purchasing figurines, though those willing to pay the extortionate prices will surely have more success in battles. Battles themselves are turn-based affairs against other players with squads of three figurines. Francois Bodson, studio director at Ubisoft Paris, told IGN the game “offers deep strategic gameplay featuring unique in-game assets and several exciting innovations”, comparing it to a physical trading card game. Here’s the statement in full: “The team inside the Ubisoft Paris studio developing Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles partnered with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and Oasys to ensure that our use of blockchain was done in service of delivering new and innovative gaming experiences for our players. Our shared goal is to explore new ways to play alongside bringing more value to players based on empowerment and ownership. Champions Tactics offers deep strategic gameplay featuring unique in-game assets and several exciting innovations. These include millions of procedurally generated figurines, each with distinct stats, assets shaped directly by players’ choices, and an open marketplace letting players compose their teams on a peer-to-peer basis – much like a physical trading card game. For months, we have collaborated closely with our community through events and beta phases to build and refine Champions Tactics. We’re excited to keep expanding and enhancing the experience together.”

