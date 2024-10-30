Putin Flexes Nuclear Capabilities at Delicate Moment for Ukraine 

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin oversaw a nuclear training exercise. The exercise included launching ballistic missiles, seen as a demonstration of war. Long-range warplanes also launched cruise missiles. Putin promised on the day of the exercise that Russia would continue to upgrade its nuclear arsenal. He cast this as a matter of self-defense. Putin additionally said that Russia would be investing in nuclear-armed cruiser submarines and long-distance bombers. Analysts say that Putin’s focus on weapons of mass destruction is an attempt to reassure his domestic audience. Additionally, he aims to deter Western nations from supplying advanced weapons to Ukraine.



