Phishers reach targets via Eventbrite services 

Cyber-criminals are using legitimate websites such as Eventbrite to deliver phishing emails to victims. Perception Point researchers discovered that attacks have increased by 25% each week since July. In the Eventbrite operation, the content of the emails imitates legitimate businesses including NLB Group, EnergyAustralia, DHL, and Qatar Post. The phishing emails urge the victim to take action quickly on a time-sensitive task which could include paying for a bill or verifying an address. As anyone can make an Eventbrite account, phishers abuse the service by creating fake events with the name of a reputable brand. They can then send emails about the event to victims, who think the event is real because it is coming from an Eventbrite email address.



