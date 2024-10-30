Meet the ‘super users’ who tap AI to get ahead at work

Lisa Ross is a little techie, a tad nerdy and a bit over analytical. So getting to use artificial intelligence for work couldn’t have been a more tantalizing prize. Ross, who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and uses they/them pronouns, says they’ve more than doubled their productivity by using AI for almost everything: to create content using specific frameworks, to prepare for tough conversations, to help with project and strategic planning, and to determine impact. The vice president at Canada-based corporate training company Avenue even uses AI to help create custom bots for future tasks. They’ve already built 40, becoming known as the “AI guy” who can help colleagues use it, too. A growing number of workers are becoming “super users” of AI. They turn to the tech daily to learn skills, analyze large sets of data, review job candidates and even program other bots to help them with repetitive tasks, such as building online courses. Workers say AI tools — such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and other chatbots powered by large language models — help them boost efficiency and confidence at work and reclaim hours of time. But those familiar with the technology say they also worry about privacy, inaccuracies, the loss of skills and even the potential of job replacement in the future. Adoption of AI at work is still relatively nascent. About 67 percent of workers say they never use AI for their jobs compared with 4 percent who say they use it daily, according to a recent survey by Gallup. But those who use it, mostly white-collar workers, see benefits in productivity, efficiency, creativity and innovation, the survey said.

