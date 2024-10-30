Israel’s UNRWA ban a ‘new level in war against UN’, Palestinian envoy says  

The Israeli parliament has approved bills aiming to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The Palestinian envoy to the UN said that this marks a “new level” in Israel’s war with the UN. UNRWA supports Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and other surrounding areas. The group has provided essential aid to Palestinian refugees for over seven decades. However, since the war in Israel began, UNRWA has found itself at times to be targets with hundreds of staff killed. Many countries are condemning Israel’s decision to ban UNRWA, as this could have devastating effects on Palestinian refugees.



