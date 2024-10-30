Iran plans to increase military budget by 200 percent 

Iran has announced plans to triple its military budget. This statement comes as tensions between Iran and Israel rise during Israeli military offensives in Gaza and Lebanon. Iran and Israel have been exchanging missile strikes back and forth throughout October. The budget will be debated and then finalized in March 2025. On Saturday, Israel launched strikes on Iranian military bases, hitting around 20 of them. These attacks sparked a sense of urgency in Iran, as this was the first attack on Iran’s soils since the 1980s. Iran said it will use all available tools to respond to the attacks.



