Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah 

Hezbollah has named Naim Qassam as its new secretary-general and chief, replacing Hassan Nasrallah. Qassam was formerly the deputy leader of Hezbollah. Nasrallah was killed in Beirut last month in an Israeli strike, and many top Hezbollah officials have been targeted since. When Nasrallah was killed, many saw it as leaving a vacuum inside Hezbollah. It was previously believed that Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s cousin, would become the group’s new leader. However, Safieddine was killed in an Israeli strike shortly afterwards. Hezbollah stated that Qassem was elected because of his “adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah.”



