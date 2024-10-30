French ISP Confirms Cyberattack, Data Breach Affecting 19M

France’s second largest Internet service provider (ISP) has fallen victim to a cyberattack. The French telecommunications company, Free, disclosed that the cyberattack occurred over the weekend. The unknown cyberattackers attempted to sell data it stole from the company on an underground cybercrime forum. The attacker, known as “drusselx”, was able to gather data on Free’s subscribers. The databases posted on the cybercrime forum contained information about over 19 million customer accounts. Free has stated that no passwords or credit card information were impacted by the incident. Threat actors are increasingly targeting ISP networks to access the information stored on these systems.



