Le Monde, a French newspaper, has discovered that movements of top officials could be exposed through online apps. Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris could have their location tracked through an online fitness app that their bodyguards use. The newspaper found that some U.S. Secret Service agents use the Strava fitness app, which tracks and shares workouts with a community. By tracking one’s profile on the app, one can discover their past movements as well. As part of the investigation, Le Monde looked at the activity of security staff for French President Emmanuel Macron. They were able to detect a trip to Normany in 2021 that wasn’t included in the president’s official agenda. This could lead to severe security breaches, specifically when security agents travel in advance to places world leaders will be staying.



Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/fitness-app-strava-gives-away-location-of-biden-trump-and-other-leaders-french-newspaper-says/