FBI, Partners Disrupt RedLine, Meta Stealer Operations 

Law-enforcement agencies in Europe, the UK, Australia, and the U.S. collaborated in Operation Magnus to disrupt RedLine and Meta Stealer. In the operation, law enforcement seized servers and source code related to the malware families. RedLine and Meta Stealer have stolen the unique credentials of millions of international victims. The FBI and DoJ are among the international agencies involved. The operation began when authorities learned that servers in the Netherlands were potentially linked to the malware. Investigators then discovered over 1,200 servers running the info-stealers in various countries. The authorities have collected millions of credentials, but believe there is still more stolen data yet to be recovered. The DoJ has charged Maxim Rudometov, a developer and administrator of RedLine, with multiple charges related to the incident.



