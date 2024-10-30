CIOs must prepare their organizations today for quantum-safe cryptography

Quantum computers are emerging from the pure research phase and becoming useful tools. They are used across industries and organizations to explore the frontiers of challenges in healthcare and life sciences, high energy physics, materials development, optimization and sustainability. However, as quantum computers scale, they will also be able to solve certain hard mathematical problems on which today’s public key cryptography relies. A future cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) might break globally used asymmetric cryptography algorithms that currently help ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data and the authenticity of systems access. The risks imposed by a CRQC are far-reaching: possible data breaches, digital infrastructure disruptions and even widescale global manipulation. These future quantum computers will be among the biggest risks to the digital economy and pose a significant cyber risk to businesses. There is already an active risk today. Cybercriminals are collecting encrypted data today with the goal of decrypting this data later when a CRQC is at their disposal, a threat known as “harvest now, decrypt later.” If they have access to a CRQC, they can retroactively decrypt the data, gaining unauthorized access to highly sensitive information. Fortunately, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms, capable of protecting today’s systems and data, have been standardized. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently released the first set of three standards:

ML-KEM: a key encapsulation mechanism selected for general encryption, such as for accessing secured websites

ML-DSA: a lattice-based algorithm chosen for general-purpose digital signature protocols

SLH-DSA: a stateless hash-based digital signature scheme

