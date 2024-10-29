Quantum Computing Update

In March 2022 I wrote a description of the Quantum Technology Ecosystem. I thought this would be a good time to check in on the progress of building a quantum computerand explain more of the basics. Just as a reminder, Quantum technologies are used in three very different and distinct markets:

Quantum Computing

Metrology/Quantum Sensors

Quantum Communications

We talk a lot about qubits in this post. As a reminder a qubit – is short for a quantum bit. It is a quantum computing element that leverages the principle of superposition (that quantum particles can exist in many possible states at the same time) to encode information via one of four methods: spin, trapped atoms and ions, photons, or superconducting circuits. As of 2024 there are seven different approaches being explored to build physical qubits for a quantum computer. The most mature currently are Superconducting, Photonics, Cold Atoms, Trapped Ions. Other approaches include Quantum Dots, Nitrogen Vacancy in Diamond Centers, and Topological. All these approaches have incrementally increased the number of physical qubits. These multiple approaches are being tried, as there is no consensus to the best path to building logical qubits. Each company believes that their technology approach will lead them to a path to scale to a working quantum computer. Every company currently hypes the number of physical qubits they have working. By itself this is a meaningless number to indicate progress to a working quantum computer. What matters is the number of logical qubits.

