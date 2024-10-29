Google’s AI search summaries are rolling out to over 100 more countries

Google’s AI Overviews are expanding across more than 100 countries this week. The AI-generated search summaries will appear for users in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Colombia, Chile, the Phillippines, Nigeria, and many more locations. You can view the full list of countries on Google’s website. In each country, AI Overviews will now appear in any supported language, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. That means if you’re located in the US, you can make a search in Spanish and see an AI Overview in the same language. Earlier this month, Google rolled out ads in AI Overviews on mobile — but only in the US. For all other locations, Google says “ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the page” rather than directly within AI Overviews. Google launched AI Overviews in the US in May before expanding the feature to the UK, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil in August. The company has also started displaying cited webpages within AI Overviews more prominently following a months-long test.

Full report : Google’s AI Overviews will appear in Canada, Australia, South Africa, and many other locations.