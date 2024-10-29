Gartner predicts AI agents will transform work, but disillusionment is growing

Very quickly, the topic of AI agents has moved from ambiguous concepts to reality. Enterprises will soon be able to deploy fleets of AI workers to automate and supplement — and yes, in some cases supplant — human talent. “Autonomous agents are one of the hottest topics and perhaps one of the most hyped topics in gen AI today,” Gartner distinguished VP analyst Arun Chandrasekaran said at the Gartner Symposium/Xpo this past week. However, while autonomous agents are trending on the consulting firm’s new generative AI hype cycle, he emphasized that “we’re in the super super early stage of agents. It’s one of the key research goals of AI companies and research labs in the long run.” Based on Gartner’s 2024 Hype Cycle for Generative AI, four key trends are emerging around gen AI — autonomous agents chief among them. Today’s conversational agents are advanced and versatile, but are “very passive systems” that need constant prompting and human intervention, Chandrasekaran noted. Agentic AI, by contrast, will only need high-level instruction that they can break out into a series of execution steps. “For autonomous agents to flourish, models have to significantly evolve,” said Chandrasekaran. They need reasoning, memory and “the ability to remember and contextualize things.” Another key trend is multimodality, said Chandrasekaran. Many models began with text, and have since expanded into code, images (as both input and output) and video. A challenge in this is that “by the very aspect of getting multimodal, they’re also getting larger,” said Chandrasekaran.

Expert opinion : Gartner VP analyst Arun Chandrasekaran predicts AI agents will transform work, but disillusionment is growing.